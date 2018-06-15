Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NDSN) Lowered by Analyst

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of Nordson traded up $1.01, reaching $130.55, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $8,249,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

