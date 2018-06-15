Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,577. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $34,224.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,276.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,993,246.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,437,463 shares of company stock valued at $23,731,259. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

