Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $82,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,712,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,436,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,509 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,407,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,122 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,398,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,988,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a $49.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

