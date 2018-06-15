Brooks Automation (BRKS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brooks Automation earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.7703896239569 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Brooks Automation traded up $1.67, hitting $36.36, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,093. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other Brooks Automation news, VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $72,155.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,302. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

