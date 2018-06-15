Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

BRKS traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 840,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.44 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at $18,626,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $231,424.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,462. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 319,747 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,016,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

