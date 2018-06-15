Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 2,892 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 621.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 113,686,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,368,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.