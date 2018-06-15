Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown traded down $0.07, reaching $28.26, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,689,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,283. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

