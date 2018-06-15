Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44-3.48 billion (+6-7%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BF.B. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B opened at $52.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Brown-Forman Co. Class B

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

