Bruker (BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Bruker has been outperforming its industry. The company exited the first quarter of 2018 on a solid note with strong year-over-year increase in revenues as well as earnings. Of late, the company’s Scientific Instruments segment has been performing well driven by strong results from NANO and BEST groups. The expansion in gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company’s acquisition activity has been encouraging, the recent one being the buyout of Anasys Instruments in the field of Raman and FTIR spectrometers, as well as nanoscale surface science instruments. We are also upbeat about its focus on product development through higher R&D. On the flip side, macroeconomic headwinds continue to pose challenges. Also, rising product development costs is a concern. Further, Bruker’s core BioSpin division faces fierce competition from companies offering magnetic resonance spectrometers.”

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Bruker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.91.

Bruker traded down $0.25, hitting $32.06, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,076. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Bruker by 215.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 652,032 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,708,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.