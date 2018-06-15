BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 877,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 517,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 357,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Telefonica traded down $0.04, reaching $8.68, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 965,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,944. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Telefonica S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2394 per share. This is an increase from Telefonica’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

