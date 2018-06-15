BTG (BTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

BTG (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTG. Shore Capital upgraded BTG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.32) price target on shares of BTG in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BTG from GBX 750 ($9.99) to GBX 680 ($9.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BTG from GBX 775 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($11.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BTG to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.78) to GBX 645 ($8.59) in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 745.83 ($9.93).

Get BTG alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at GBX 542 ($7.22) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. BTG has a one year low of GBX 559.82 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 784 ($10.44).

BTG (LON:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.80 ($0.40) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). BTG had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.50%.

In other news, insider Duncan Kennedy sold 2,652 shares of BTG stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.40), for a total transaction of £14,745.12 ($19,631.37).

BTG Company Profile

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.