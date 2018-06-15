Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $3,111,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,683 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $63.31 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

