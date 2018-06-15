Insider Selling: Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Erle Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 13th, Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $45,400.00.

Buckle opened at $26.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. Buckle Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $28.80.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $5,253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $3,551,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 581,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

