Buckle Inc (BKE) Director Karen B. Rhoads Sells 20,000 Shares

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,210 shares in the company, valued at $262,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Buckle traded down $0.40, hitting $26.15, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. Buckle Inc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Buckle had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $5,253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 133.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,551,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Buckle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 581,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,855 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

