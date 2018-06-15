Budbo Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Budbo token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and IDEX. Budbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $7,534.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Budbo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00595429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00235463 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00092642 BTC.

About Budbo

Budbo was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo.

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

