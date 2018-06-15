Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Builders FirstSource traded down $0.18, hitting $18.87, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 88,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,560,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,018,000 after buying an additional 1,594,755 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $23,205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $15,212,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

