Bullion Price Reaches $1.72 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Bullion coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00026160 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bullion has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bullion has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $2,704.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00043992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00409693 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000873 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000466 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00070077 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CBX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,015,463 coins. Bullion’s official website is cryptobullion.io. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bullion is steemit.com/@cbx.

Bullion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bullion using one of the exchanges listed above.

