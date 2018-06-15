Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Director Purchases $12,250.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

