Cactus (WHD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Cactus (NYSE:WHD) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cactus earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2116371825158 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Cactus traded down $0.63, reaching $31.45, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 885,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. Cactus has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

