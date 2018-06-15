Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 43,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,750,194.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $3,425,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

