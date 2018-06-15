Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Monday, May 28th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.25 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.56.

CAE stock opened at C$27.49 on Thursday. CAE has a one year low of C$19.57 and a one year high of C$28.15.

In other CAE news, insider Gennaro Colabatistto purchased 11,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$204,091.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.