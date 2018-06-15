Maplelane Capital LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR)

Maplelane Capital LLC lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Nomura raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,998,715 shares of company stock valued at $325,705,434. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock traded down $0.23, reaching $11.37, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 49,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

