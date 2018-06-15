Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,338,311 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 56,421,933 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,140,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Nomura upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,998,715 shares of company stock worth $325,705,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 214.2% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 22,081,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053,742 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $111,347,000. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $47,836,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,980,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $37,854,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.