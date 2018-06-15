Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 71,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,935% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,534 call options.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,998,715 shares of company stock worth $325,705,434. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 326,796 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

