Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) Share Price

Media headlines about CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CafePress earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.084061173217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CafePress stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,870. CafePress has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Get CafePress alerts:

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. CafePress had a negative return on equity of 29.35% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CafePress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CafePress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.