Cal-Maine (CALM) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine comprises about 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.30% of Cal-Maine worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,828,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.59. Cal-Maine has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. Cal-Maine’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $96,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

