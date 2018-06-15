Calavo Growers (CVGW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. 181,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,417. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $503,900.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,016 shares of company stock worth $1,795,200 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $22,771,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 106,261 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 326,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

