California Public Employees Retirement System Has $68.20 Million Stake in Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Carnival Cruise Line worth $68,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Carnival Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Carnival Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Barclays raised Carnival Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Carnival Cruise Line from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Cruise Line from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Cruise Line from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Carnival Cruise Line stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Carnival Cruise Line had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Carnival Cruise Line will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Carnival Cruise Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Carnival Cruise Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Carnival Cruise Line news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $448,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Cruise Line Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

