California Public Employees Retirement System Has $70.90 Million Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 92,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $70,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 5,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 49,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum opened at $71.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

APC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $76.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.