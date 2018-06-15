California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives $29.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on California Resources from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,469.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $35.02. 187,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 5.93. California Resources has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. analysts predict that California Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

