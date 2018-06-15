Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,344,000 after acquiring an additional 252,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,708,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,989,000 after acquiring an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,497,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,152,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

PepsiCo opened at $105.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

