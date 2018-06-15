Callaway Golf (ELY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Callaway Golf earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0484460263936 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Callaway Golf opened at $20.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

In related news, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 26,681 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $440,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $435,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,719 shares of company stock worth $3,663,313. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

