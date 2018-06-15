Callidus Software Inc. (CALD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Callidus Software worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Callidus Software by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,277,000 after acquiring an additional 231,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callidus Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callidus Software by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callidus Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

CALD stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Callidus Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.91.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage.

