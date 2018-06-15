Calpine Co. (CPN) Receives $14.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calpine during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Calpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calpine by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Calpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Calpine opened at $15.25 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Calpine has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

