Calpine (CPN) Debt Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) bonds rose 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $92.45 and was trading at $89.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts have commented on CPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Calpine alerts:

CPN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Calpine Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calpine by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,659,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calpine by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,801,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 4,341,403 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calpine in the 4th quarter valued at $88,453,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calpine by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 5,606,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,825,000 after buying an additional 2,149,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Calpine by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 5,524,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,584,000 after buying an additional 4,047,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Calpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.