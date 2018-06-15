Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Learning Group is an educational solutions and services company. The company is composed of four business units: Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), Explore Learning (www.explorelearning.com), Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com), and Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com). “

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

ABCD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cambium Learning Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cambium Learning Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cambium Learning Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ABCD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,834. Cambium Learning Group has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $500.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of -0.93.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Campbell sold 20,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $204,344.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $230,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $196,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,809 shares of company stock worth $608,624. Company insiders own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cambium Learning Group by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Learning Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambium Learning Group (ABCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.