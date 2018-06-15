Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 59,806 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Medley Capital worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCC. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Medley Capital by 10,930.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 1,627,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,789 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medley Capital by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 984,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,680 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medley Capital by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 489,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Medley Capital by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital opened at $3.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $184.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Medley Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 83.68%. equities analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Securities lowered their price target on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medley Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

