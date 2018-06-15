Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Gramercy Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,172,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,252,000 after purchasing an additional 136,657 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

