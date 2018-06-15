Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 426.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,038,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 841,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,640,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 658,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synopsys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,325,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,785,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,977.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

