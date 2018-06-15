Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 192,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,114,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ecolab by 16.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 875,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 296,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab traded up $1.17, hitting $146.57, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

