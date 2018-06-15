Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.69 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $92.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $97.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Shares of Camden Property Trust opened at $90.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 42,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 104,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

