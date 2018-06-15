Campbell Soup (CPB) Director Buys $66,440.00 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Campbell Soup traded up $0.59, hitting $37.10, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 469,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.37 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.21.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

