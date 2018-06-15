Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $290.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. First Analysis upgraded Illumina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Illumina from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illumina from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.36.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $167.98 and a fifty-two week high of $293.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total value of $318,776.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $690,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,278. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 21,172.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 193,936 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

