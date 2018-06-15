Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tyme Technologies (TYME)

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to view SM-88’s ability to generate responses across ~15 solid and liquid tumor types and with durable effect in advanced cancer patients progressing on available therapies as intriguing and reiterate our BUY rating.””

TYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.48. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 180,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company has a co-development agreement with the University of California San Francisco to evaluate SM-88 therapy in prostate cancer.

