Heska (HSKA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSKA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

HSKA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,248. The company has a market capitalization of $797.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heska has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Heska had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.30%. research analysts predict that Heska will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Irwin Gordon sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $361,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,523 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

