Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$32.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.10.

GOOS opened at C$59.99 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$21.33 and a 1-year high of C$60.25.

In related news, insider Spencer Orr sold 31,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total transaction of C$1,569,310.05. Also, insider John Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.48, for a total transaction of C$2,848,800.00. Insiders sold 114,088 shares of company stock worth $5,459,221 over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

