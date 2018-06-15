Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

CM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 296,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

