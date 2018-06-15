Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Share Price

Press coverage about Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 44.6131299799675 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,133. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $150.91 and a 12 month high of $196.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

