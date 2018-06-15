Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $322,000 in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 46.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 361,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $2,510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $1,987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $7,837,700. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cambrex stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,250. Cambrex Co. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cambrex’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.