Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,990 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $11,076,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 49,226 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 906,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 777,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 125,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jay L. Schottenstein sold 1,950,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $47,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,072,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,269.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,797,675 shares of company stock valued at $66,182,457. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $26.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters traded up $0.04, reaching $23.84, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,494,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,519. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

